Recently, Chef Warren Wade, teacher of the Commercial Foods Production Program of Study, congratulated 10 high school students for passing their ServSafe Manager and Food Handler Certification. ServSafe is an educational program that was developed by the National Restaurant Association (NRA). The certification provides students with the fundamental food safety knowledge and training required for career opportunities in the food industry. Passing a ServSafe exam may determine a student’s ability to be hired in a food or alcohol service capacity. The certificate is good for 5 years and is easily renewable.
The high school students include: Ethan Morford, sophomore, of Lower Township; Tyler Deane, junior, of Lower Township; Jorge Ortiz Ramos, junior, of Middle Township; Rafael Serrano, junior, of Middle Township; Jacob Sheldon, junior, of Wildwood Crest; Jeanine Bresan, senior, of Lower Township; Matthew Gagliardi, senior, of Dennis Township; Samantha Jenison, senior, of Lower Township; Dustyn Kleber, senior, of Wildwood; and Mckenzie Steelman, senior, of Dennis Township.
Students in the Adult Education division include: Teresita Clavel, Djamel Djellal, Leonel Garcia and Maribel Santos.
The Commercial Foods Production Career & Technical Education (CTE) program provides students with entry-level skills in the preparation and serving of foods in the hospitality industry. Students learn the operations that take place in the kitchen such as safety, sanitation (personal hygiene, food borne illness, equipment cleanliness, dishwashing), knife skills, equipment usage, cold food production, hot food production, portion control, cost management and more.