Cape May Tech

Cape May Tech, pictured, welcomes the public to learn more about its operations and services at an upcoming open house.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape May County Technical Schools invites the public to its annual "open house" on November 16th from 6 to 8 p.m.

Everyone is invited to tour the school, talk to teachers, learn about the high school and post-secondary / adult programs, HSE testing, and other programs where students can continue their education.

Guests are free to visit the school's greenhouse, American Bounty Cafe, TV studio, classrooms, and other state-of-the-art facilities and classrooms.

The school will have information about new programs such as "Unified Sports" and "eSports" in the cafeteria; information about the school's new CTE (career and technical education) program, "Environmental Science and Sustainability," will happen in the gym.

The event is a great time for the community to better know and understand the school and all it does.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.