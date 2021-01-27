NHSfood.jpg

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Since spring of 2020, Cape Tech National Honor Society (NHS) students have been volunteering their time and working hard to obtain donated items for the local community and Cape Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Gina Tack, NHS advisor, said, “I am very proud of these students, especially our officers.  The students have given up their valuable time and are dedicated to our school and community.  The students have demonstrated leadership and character and have gone out of their way to help those in need.”

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.