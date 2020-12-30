Middle Township School District is proud of its unwavering commitment to students, staff, and the community. When times get tough, the district bands together for the good of everyone involved. Times got really tough this year, but the district has aimed to support the school community through all challenges. That determination is shining especially bright during the holiday season. Students and teachers can’t take part in their usual in-person holiday events and activities; the district returned to virtual learning earlier this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county. But administrators, educators, and staff made sure the celebrations continued.
The Elementary #1 Preschool hosted a virtual Winter Spirit Week, inviting students to participate in events including Pajama Day, Craft a Snowman Day, Ugly Sweater Day, Cozy Sock Day, and Winter Character Day (that fun one let students dress up as their holiday favorites such as Santa, Rudolph, Frosty or an elf).
Elementary #2 created and distributed Christmas and Hanukkah cards for Coast Guard trainees in appreciation for their bravery and commitment to the country.
Middle Township Middle School also let its holiday spirit be heard. In a compilation video produced by the school’s Music Department, students and staff participated in a virtual Winter Concert. The video was shared on the school’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Students from Middle Township High School joined in local holiday gift drives to support those in need. The Class of 2024 collected unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots, and the Key Club and the Red Cross Club adopted a family through the local organization Caring for Kids. The students and their families donated gifts to ensure the adopted family has a special and memorable holiday; members of the Key Club also participated in a sock drive for the homeless.
“We are just so happy that we have been able to continue service during this time,” said teacher Kelly Hogg, who is advisor for the Class of 2024 and the Key Club. “Even after going all remote, the students and their families have really stepped up and been so generous.”
“I’m extremely thankful for everyone in our district,” said Superintendent David Salvo, Ed.D. “The holidays are a powerful time – they evoke happiness, cheer, and excitement. This year looks a lot different for everyone. These initiatives help instill a sense of normalcy and tradition, while raising excitement for the weeks to come.”