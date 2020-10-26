WOODBINE - The Woodbine Elementary School Oct. 26 began the 2020 Red Ribbon Week campaign against drugs and alcohol.
According to a release, Red Ribbon Week was developed, in 1988, to promote an awareness of the dangers of alcohol and other drugs. Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program.
This special week was developed to honor the memory of Special Agent Enrique Camarena. From Oct. 26-30, special activities were developed at WES to educate students on the dangers of drugs and alcohol and ways to help make positive choices. In addition, students in the sixth through eigth grades participate in a series of assemblies on the dangers of vaping.
Students and staff Oct. 26 wore red to kick off Red Ribbon Week and were "proud to be drug free." They will wear tie-dye and peace signs Oct. 27 to say “Peace Out to Drugs.”
Students and staff will also wear their favorite team jersey or numbered shirts to "team up against drugs."
On Oct. 28, students and staff will wear school colors or school logo shirts because "together, our school chooses to be drug free."
At the end of the week, Oct. 30, WES says “boo to drugs” and celebrates with a socially-distanced costume parade and candy stomp.
Staff will be dressing up as their favorite story character and pass out candy bags, Red Ribbon Week material, and red ribbons.