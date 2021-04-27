MTHS Swimming
2020-2021 MTHS Swimming MVPs
Girls Team:
Sophia Braun (junior) - This season Sophia could be found in her signature events the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as anchoring the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Sophia won more individual events throughout the Lady Panthers 8 meet season, than any other female on the team, earning her girls MVP. She is a current school record holder in the 50yd freestyle (24.67 in 2020), 100yd freestyle (55.69 in 2020), 200yd freestyle relay (1:46.39 in 2020 with S. Bosacco, C. Bostard, I. Patel) and 400yd freestyle relay (3:53.46 in 2020 with S. Bosacco, Sa. Braun, I. Patel).
Boys Team:
Travis McCray (senior) - Team Captain Travis McCray was this year's boys MVP as he won the most individual events of any male Panther swimmer during the boys 10 meet season. Travis had bests in his main events the 50yd freestyle (23.10) and 100yd freestyle (52.15). He could also be found anchoring the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, oftentimes coming from behind for the victory.
2020-2021 C.A.L. Swimming All Stars
(nominated & voted on by the C.A.L. coaches & administration last week)
Girls Team:
Sophia Braun (Jr.) - Sophia was voted into the 2020-21 C.A.L. Swimming All Stars by amassing 175 power points based on her fastest times this season in the 50yd freestyle and 100yd freestyle.
Anna Bond (Sr. & Team Capt.) - Anna was voted into the 2020-21 C.A.L. Swimming All Stars by totaling 63 power points based on her fastest times this season in the 200yd freestyle and 500yd freestyle. Anna was also considered the Middle girls automatic nominee due to her positive attitude that kept the team motivated and inspired throughout the season.
Boys Team:
Travis McCray (Sr. & Team Capt.) - Travis was voted into the 2020-21 C.A.L. Swimming All Stars by amassing 190 power points based on his fastest times this season in the 50yd freestyle & 100yd freestyle. Travis was also considered the Middle boys automatic nominee due to his exemplary leadership and commitment to the team.