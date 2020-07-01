Wondering what school will look like this fall? Looking for options during these uncertain times? Consider an alternative that provides an excellent education established on The Word of God in a safe and nurturing environment. While addressing the school’s most important mission, “Learning in the Light of Christ,” Cape Christian Academy is offering two ways to meet this objective. Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade can either attend school 5 days a week through their traditional program, or 2-3 days per week combined with remote learning through their new optional Hybrid Model program. Both programs fulfill the same educational requirements.
Additionally, existing partnerships are growing with Dance Dynamics’ Performing Arts Academy and Lancaster Bible College dual enrollment college credit program that enhance their existing offerings. Cape Christian Academy’s small class sizes offer individualized instruction and ease in social distancing. Consider the possibilities at Cape Christian Academy, an alternative that addresses our current circumstances from a godly perspective. Need-based financial aid is available and NJ State Subsidy is accepted.
A Pre-School age 2 ½ through 12th grade non-denominational Christian school, Cape Christian Academy is located at 10 Oyster Rd. in Cape May Court House. For more information, call 609-465-4132, email info@CapeChristianAcademy.com, or check out their website at www.CapeChristianAcademy.com.