Hug in a Mug
On March 11th, the Dennis Township School District Pride Committee had a socially distanced drive through at the Primary building, where DT families were given a "Hug in a Mug", which was a hot chocolate mix with other goodies, and a free book to enjoy with their family. It was a success with many smiling faces!
Reading Rumpus
The 2021 Virtual Reading Rumpus was a hit! On March 10th, Dennis Township Pride Committee hosted a virtual Reading Rumpus where Dennis Township families tuned into different teachers' zooms to listen to a variety of books being read. Many families got cozy in their pajamas and logged onto zooms throughout the night to listen to Dennis teachers read!
Story Walk
The Dennis Township School District Pride Committee hosted a socially distanced "Story Walk" at the Dennis Township Rec Center's walking path the week of March 3rd. Students and their families were invited to take a walk outside along the path to read "The Day the Crayon's Quit". Students could write a short summary or draw a picture to win a prize!