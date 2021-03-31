school news section photo.jpg

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Hug in a Mug

On March 11th, the Dennis Township School District Pride Committee had a socially distanced drive through at the Primary building, where DT families were given a "Hug in a Mug", which was a hot chocolate mix with other goodies, and a free book to enjoy with their family. It was a success with many smiling faces!

Reading Rumpus

The 2021 Virtual Reading Rumpus was a hit! On March 10th, Dennis Township Pride Committee hosted a virtual Reading Rumpus where Dennis Township families tuned into different teachers' zooms to listen to a variety of books being read. Many families got cozy in their pajamas and logged onto zooms throughout the night to listen to Dennis teachers read!

Story Walk

The Dennis Township School District Pride Committee hosted a socially distanced "Story Walk" at the Dennis Township Rec Center's walking path the week of March 3rd. Students and their families were invited to take a walk outside along the path to read "The Day the Crayon's Quit". Students could write a short summary or draw a picture to win a prize!

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.