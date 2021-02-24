Bishop McHugh School celebrated Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2021 with police K-9 demonstrations, virtual visits to a museum, charitable outreach to first responders, fun and games, and more.
Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic Education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.