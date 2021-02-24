NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Bishop McHugh School celebrated Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2021 with police K-9 demonstrations, virtual visits to a museum, charitable outreach to first responders, fun and games, and more.

Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic Education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.