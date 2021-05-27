NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Parents who suspect their preschool-aged child may be handicapped can now get free help from their local school district.

According to a release, Lower Township Elementary Schools are taking part in "CHILD FIND," a state-wide program to locate and provide services for those children aged 2 and a half to 5 years who may have physical, mental or emotional disabilities.

Screening, professional guidance and an education program, if needed, are available free of charge through the schools.

These are possible signs of a special handicap:

  • Child has trouble seeing people or objects
  • Child has trouble hearing voices or other sounds
  • Child is unusually quiet
  • Child cannot pronounce words properly
  • Child has a particular health problem

For more information, contact your schools. Call the Lower Township Elementary Schools, at 884-9440, from 8 a.m. to 3:3 p.m., or write to the supervisor of Special Services, Lower Township Elementary Schools, 905 Seashore Rd. Cape May.

