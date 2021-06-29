Nine students from Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School (BMRCS) were honored in the 2020 Catholic Daughters Education Contest, which encourages lively imagination and freedom of thought in essay writing, poetry, art, music, computer art and photography.
Pictured left to right are: (first row) Flora Morris, Emma Vince, Nicholas Catanoso, Annabelle Robine, Peyton Laricks (second row) Deacon Peter Davidson, Principal Tom McGuire, Natalie Nuss, Lauren Montalbano, Riley Taylor, Gianna Zapata, teacher Debbie Laricks, Father Tom Barcellona.
The Catholic Daughters of America (CDA) is one of the oldest and largest volunteer organizations of Catholic women in the Americas. Founded in 1903, the CDA has chapters in 45 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, Kenya and Peru. They embrace the principle of faith working through love in the promotion of justice, equality and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all.