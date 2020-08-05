COURT HOUSE - Nine students from Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School (BMRCS) were honored in the 2020 Catholic Daughters Education Contest, which encourages lively imagination and freedom of thought in essay writing, poetry, art, music, computer art and photography.
According to a release, two of the BMRCS students, Riley Taylor and Khushbu Pandya, were also state winners and will go on to compete in the national contest.
Entries were made during the 2019-20 school year. Students could choose from among two themes for the 2020 contest: (1) “Blessed are the peacemakers.” (Matthew 5:9) and (2) living in harmony with others.
“We are so proud of how our students have worked hard to achieve this recognition,” stated Principal Tom McGuire. “Their artistic and written expressions of peace and harmony are especially important during these challenging times.”
The following BMRCS students were honored in the contest. Grade levels are from the 2019-20 school year.
Essay Division II- Grade 8
- First Place - Grace McMahon
- Second Place - Madison Palek
- Third Place - Michael Carr
Poetry Division II- Grade 7
- First Place - Riley Taylor (state winner)
- Second Place - McKenzie Palek
- Third Place - Olivia Kossyvakis
Art Division II – Grade 6
- First Place - Khushbu Pandya (state winner)
- Second Place - Luke Wenger
- Third Place - Peyton Laricks