Students in preschool through grade 8 were recognized for displaying God’s characteristic of Joy with a Fruit of the Spirit award in January 2021. Fruit of the Spirit awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate the heart of Christ. The Fruits of the Spirit are the observable behaviors of people who have allowed the grace of the Holy Spirit to be effective in them. The Fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Galatians 5:22-23.
Bishop McHugh Honors Students with Fruit of the Spirit Award for Joy
