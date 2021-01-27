Fruit Dec - with names.jpg

Pictured left to right are: Charles Griffin, Tessa Himstedt, Maxwell Farrow, Lucy Adams, Crist Robine, Marc Drabkoski, Father Thomas Barcellona, Mark Ellow, Nicholas Catanoso, Madeline Neill, and Principal Tom McGuire. Not pictured: Bayley Dilks and Allison Welsh.

Students in preschool through grade 8 were recognized for displaying God’s characteristic of Joy with a Fruit of the Spirit award in January 2021. Fruit of the Spirit awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate the heart of Christ. The Fruits of the Spirit are the observable behaviors of people who have allowed the grace of the Holy Spirit to be effective in them. The Fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.  Galatians 5:22-23.

