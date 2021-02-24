Middle Township High School field hockey coach, Janina Perna, has been named one of 100 regional winners of Positive Coaching Alliance’s (PCA) Double-Goal Coach Award. Coaches selected for this award display strong values and leadership and are influential in the lives of their athletes.
Perna is the Health and Physical Education Teacher at the high school and has coached field hockey team since 2011. With a record of 137-52-7, she’s led the Lady Panthers to win three Cape-Atlantic National Conference titles (2014, 2016, and 2019), and two South Jersey Group 1 sectional championships (2016 and 2020).
“Janina Perna is an asset to her programs on and off the athletic field!” said Assistant Principal of Athletics Dr. Sharon Rementer. Perna was selected from more than 600 nominees and 3,000 letters of recommendation. She is now a contender for the National Honor, where the PCA Committee narrows down the 100 regional winners to the top 25. Winners in this tier will receive $500 and PCA print and digital recognition.
In April, one coach will be named PCA’s National Coach of the Year and receive the grand prize Taube Family Prize in Recognition of Excellence in Coaching award. The $10,000 prize includes $2,500 for the coach and the remaining $7,500 will go to the school or youth sports organization selected by the coach.