Wildwood Catholic Academy Announces New Boys Basketball Coach
The search for a new boys basketball coach has been completed at WCA after Coach DeWeese announced on Friday, August 20th, he’s stepping down.
Coach DeWeese served as head coach for nearly 20 seasons, the longest tenure of any successor to long-time head coach Fran St. John, who departed in 1996. While Coach St. John, and Coach Frank McAlarnen before him, established Wildwood Catholic as a great program in the state, Coach DeWeese elevated it to new heights. Coach DeWeese has a career record of 324 wins,176 losses. During that span, WCA won 13 combined Cape Atlantic League Division and Conference titles, 4 overall Cape Atlantic League titles, and 3 South Jersey Non-Public B championships. Most recently, the Crusaders won 3 straight C.A.L. titles and a South Jersey title from 2018 - 2020, and was robbed in 2020 of the opportunity to compete for the Non-Public B state final, as well as a most probable appearance in the prestigious NJ Tournament of Champions due to the Covid pandemic. That same season, the Crusaders held a top 50 National ranking. In addition, Coach DeWeese graduated several Divisions I - III college basketball players including the likes of Jordan Robertson, Caleb Fields, Jahlil White, Taj Thweatt, and Anthony Raffa, just to name a few.
Successes on the court aside, perhaps Coach DeWeese’s greatest impact came in the form of helping his players develop not just as basketball players, but as people. This is a trait we hold as the highest priority within the Crusader Athletics Department and Coach DeWeese was second to none in this regard. There exists a deep love and respect for Coach DeWeese from his players. While his accomplishments are enough, his true legacy is the combination of that success with the impact he has had on his players and the program. Coach DeWeese is not just a coach, but also a father figure to many, and an exemplary ambassador of the basketball program and the fine institution of Wildwood Catholic Academy.
I would be remiss if I did not also acknowledge and congratulate the family members of Coach DeWeese who have been his greatest supporters over the years. Daughters Jen, Alex and Maria, sons Scott and Zach who both served on his staff, son-in-law Matt Schiff who also served as an assistant, and of course, his wife Michelle. These individuals rarely missed a game and were willing to sacrifice time with Coach DeWeese so he could be a positive impact on those he coached. I believe Coach DeWeese would echo the sentiment that his accomplishments were as much their own as they were his. DeWeese family, I thank you.
So to say his presence on the sideline will be sorely missed is an understatement, but Coach DeWeese will continue to be an avid supporter of everything Wildwood Catholic Academy as he begins a new chapter in his life. As an Athletic Director, we can only hope to have leaders of our programs who do it the right way. Coach DeWeese was an absolute dream to work with, the consummate professional at his craft. On behalf of the entire Wildwood Catholic Academy family, I say, job well done, Coach. We will celebrate you for years to come and your impact on the program and the lives therein has been immeasurable. We wish Coach DeWeese and his family nothing but hopeful wishes as they continue on life’s journey.
Finding a suitable and worthy successor to Coach DeWeese was no easy task. After an accelerated search with diligence and great care, we are excited to announce the aforementioned Crusader Great, Anthony Raffa, as our next Crusader boys basketball head coach.
Coach Raffa is an alumnus of WCA and one of the all-time great basketball players not just from WCA, but from this area. After having played for and coached with Coach DeWeese, we felt Anthony was the absolute best candidate to take over our historic boys basketball program. During his playing career at WCA, Raffa led the Crusaders to 2 South Jersey championships and was considered one of the top players in the state. Raffa went on to SUNY Albany before transferring to and graduating from Coastal Carolina University where he was an All-Big South performer for the Chanticleers. Upon graduation, Coach Raffa played professionally overseas across Europe and the Middle East from 2013 to 2020. Raffa has been on our coaching staff since last season and has a great rapport with the current team.
Where Coach DeWeese left off, we expect Coach Raffa to pick up and take us to even greater heights than his predecessor. Coach Raffa brings a fresh enthusiasm, outlook, and tremendous experience to North Wildwood. The administration feels confident with its decision and is filled with excitement for this new era to begin. Coach Raffa assumes head coaching responsibilities immediately.