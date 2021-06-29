school news 2.jpg

Christ Child Society board members from left to right are Marilyn Kobik, Pat Hawley, Dottie Bauer and Rosalie Gallagher, who are pictured with several kindergarten students displaying a few of the 200 books that the society donated. Every kindergarten student received one of the books at the conclusion of the school year to encourage them to read during the summer as part of the Literacy Program of the Christ Child Society. Volunteers also read to children in pre-school and kindergarten as part of this program. Call (609) 602-7682 for more information about the Christ Child Society.

