Pictured left to right: Front row: Connor Straub, Rocco Balestriere, Lauren Nillas, Juan Bacho-Bautista, Henry Vince Back row: McKenzie Palek, Aaradhya Pandya, Myka Morris and Principal Tom McGuire Not pictured: Adriana Bader, Lucas Joyce, Claire Wenger 

Students in preschool through grade 8 were recognized for displaying God’s characteristic of Self-Control with a Fruit of the Spirit award in December 2020. Fruit of the Spirit awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate the heart of Christ. The Fruits of the Spirit are the observable behaviors of people who have allowed the grace of the Holy Spirit to be effective in them. The Fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control (Galatians 5:22-23.)

