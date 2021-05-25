NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dennis Township Elementary School’s third grade celebrated Earth Day this spring by participating in the "Litterbug Project."  Our school partnered with the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, the Dennis Township Environmental Commission, and the Dennis Township Education Association's PRIDE Committee to raise awareness of the importance of recycling.  Students celebrated Earth Day by creating 3D bugs - real or imaginary.  These bugs were created at home using recycled materials.  The projects were admired by guests from the DT Environmental Commission and the CMC MUA for their creativity and use of recycled materials to form their Litterbugs.  Thanks to the CMC MUA, the Dennis Township Environmental commission, and the DTEA PRIDE committee for sponsoring our Earth Day event and providing prizes to all participants.  A very special thank you to the Cape May County MUA for their generous donation of a TREX bench to recognize our school's dedication to recycling and our commitment to the environment, third grade teachers Alison Curvan, Samantha Matthews, and Shelley Player, and Mrs. Salimbene in the front office.

