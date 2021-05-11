MAYS LANDING - In an effort to truly recognize the accomplishments of the class of 2021, Atlantic Cape Community College will host two separate graduation events.
According to a release, the college will host a drive-thru graduation event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20, at the Mays Landing campus, as well as a virtual ceremony June 9, at 7 p.m.
The drive-through graduation will be a contactless ceremony, where students can decorate their vehicles, similar to decorating their caps, to show school spirit. During the procession, graduates will receive a gift from the Alumni Association and the Student Government Association before picking up their diploma, all while seated in the passenger side of their vehicle.
Once they reach a certain point in the route, graduates will exit their vehicles and proceed on foot. They will have their individual photos taken, then proceed to a designated area where their name will be announced, and then have their photos taken with Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba or a cabinet member. From there, graduates will get back in their cars and proceed along the route, which will be lined with faculty and staff cheering them on.
“We are really excited to offer our graduates this opportunity,” stated Gaba. “Our students have worked so hard to get to this point, and we want to honor that dedication in the best way possible. This is a safe, fun and memorable way to mark the occasion.”
An identical ceremony will also be held May 19, at the Mays Landing campus, for graduates of the Early College Program. From 1:30-3:30 p.m. May 19, 34 high school students from Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT), Middle Township High School, and Pleasantville High School will receive their associate degrees from Atlantic Cape before attending their own high school graduations, in June. Nine local high schools currently participate in Atlantic Cape’s Early College program, which offers dual and concurrent enrollment opportunities for students allowing them to earn up to 60 credits towards an associate's degree while still in high school.
Both drive-thru ceremonies will be traditional, with graduates wearing their caps and gowns for the ceremony and photos. Faculty and staff will be wearing custom t-shirts in support of the event. There will also be a designated area where graduates can stop to take pictures with their families and friends.
Additionally, all graduates will be honored during Atlantic Cape’s virtual commencement ceremony June 9. This celebration will include a message from Gaba, keynote speaker Dr. Natasha Corbitt, the president of the Board of Trustees, the high honors student, and the president of the Student Government Association. Similar to last year’s virtual ceremony, a list of graduates along with their photos and the conferral of degrees will be included.
The virtual ceremony will air live, at 7 p.m., on the college's website and Facebook page and will then be available for playback on YouTube.
For more information, visit Atlantic Cape’s Virtual Graduation page, at atlantic.edu/graduation.