WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to congratulate the 2020 elementary and high school graduates from the Woodbine.
Graduating Woodbine Elementary School on July 6, 2020, were:
Valeria Diaz-Velazquez, Cassidy Rei Elliott, AjaLon Brejae Greer, AjaNae Brejon Greer, Michael Christopher Jones, Jr., Jamear Xavier Lewis-Thompson, Yareilis Maldonado Feliciano, Armani Marie Mejia, Laney Marie Mitchell,
Emire Naji Moore, Karma Kimora-li Moore, Sheena Marie Price, Sylia Merce Snyder, Lizbeth Amanda Tohom-Dominguez, Chelsea Lynn Wagner
Awards went to:
Woodbine Borough Student Government from Mayor Pikolycky and Borough Council – Most Interested in Social Studies – Karma Moore
Philip DeSantis School Involvement – Chelsea Wagner
Cape May County Chief School Administrators Award – Highest GPA – Lizbeth Tohom-Dominguez and Michael Jones
Woodbine Volunteer Fire Company Award – Highest Science Average- Cassidy Elliott
Knight of Columbus – Excellence in Education – Highest Average- Valeria Diaz-Velazquez
John and Mary Horne – for hardest working and most improved- Lizbeth Tohom-Dominguez
Carolyn Moffit Memorial Award-(perseverance)- Sheena Marie Price
Congratulations also to Woodbine graduates attending other schools:
From Bishop McHugh Regional: Gabriella Cruz, Nickalus Cruz, Jeremiah Jones, Elizabeth Lewis, Madison Palek, Joseph Young
From Margaret Mace Elementary: Eniyeah Rodriguez
From Lower Cape May Regional High School: Joelle Klein
From Cape May County Technical High School:
Yiannis S. Kossyvakis, Samuel Edward Price
From Middle Township High School:
Alyssa Bozarth, Carlos Camacho IV, Andre Cruz, Rashon Harris, Torey Harris,
Mina LaFrance, Karilyn McNear-Newkirk, Roberto Pettit-Ayala,
Gilberto Rivera, Eddyanna Rodriguez, Orlando Torres, Aaron Varona
Douglas Watkins, Gianna Young, James Zigler
“Congratulations and best wishes to all 2020 graduating Woodbine residents including those completing programs in trade schools and in higher education,” added Mayor Pikolycky. “May their memories of this past year include especially the good time, and if we have missed anyone due to the office closures at their school, or there are any homeschooled graduates, please let my office know, so I can extend personal congratulations to them, as well, and please stay safe—wear your mask.”