COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will present a Kids Cooking Club on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The free program, for children 8 to 12 years of age, will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, CMCH, NJ.

