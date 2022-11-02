Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This morning as I was praying I was considering the words I often use in prayer and their meanings. Today I prayed, “O God, how majestic is your name,” but when I get to heaven, I am sure God’s majesty will take the breath right out of me because it will be so much more wonderful than I can possibly imagine from my paltry earthly view. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.