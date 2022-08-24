Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

We heard from a missionary recently that, having been waylaid during Covid shutdowns for almost two years, was looking forward to finally reuniting with his mission church family. Even though the mission family was not physically present during Covid everything was set in place to fulfill their main mission which is to train local pastors to preach God’s word to people in their own language.  

