Saint Joseph Church will host a Wedding of the Sea Celebration on Monday, August 15, which will include a special mass at 4:00 PM, a Blessing of the Ocean at 5:00 PM, and a festival at 6:00 PM. Shown at the water’s edge during last year’s celebration are Deacon Joseph Murphy (holding statue) and Rev. Perry Cherubini, parish pastor.
SEA ISLE CITY – Saint Joseph Catholic Church will host a Wedding of the Sea celebration in honor of the Feast of the Assumption on Monday, August 15 – and the entire community is invited to attend.
The celebration will begin at 4:00 PM with a special mass in honor of the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary inside the parish church at 43rd Street and Landis Avenue.
Next, at approximately 5:00 PM, the will be a procession from the church to the 44th Street Beach, were Father Perry Cherubini, the parish pastor, and Deacon Joseph Murphy will lead a brief ceremony to bless the ocean, after which lifeguards from the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol will row flowers beyond the breakers and set them adrift at sea.
At 6:00 PM on August 15, there will be a Blessing of the Sea Festival at the parish auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue, where festival-goers will enjoy food, games, children’s activities, music and gift basket auctions. There will also be commemorative tee-shirts and limited edition Christmas ornaments on sale.
Admission tickets for the festival cost $15 per person, which includes an all-you-can-eat BBQ with hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage & peppers and side salads. Kids under 10 can attend the festival for free. To purchase tickets, stop-by the Parish Office at 126 - 44th Street or phone 609-263-8696.
