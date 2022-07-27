Wedding of the Sea Deacon and Father.jpg

Saint Joseph Church will host a Wedding of the Sea Celebration on Monday, August 15, which will include a special mass at 4:00 PM, a Blessing of the Ocean at 5:00 PM, and a festival at 6:00 PM. Shown at the water’s edge during last year’s celebration are Deacon Joseph Murphy (holding statue) and Rev. Perry Cherubini, parish pastor.

SEA ISLE CITY – Saint Joseph Catholic Church will host a Wedding of the Sea celebration in honor of the Feast of the Assumption on Monday, August 15 – and the entire community is invited to attend.

