Our world is under the spell of a great delusion. A spirit of tyrannical proportions is currently harnessing the reprobate minds of political leaders everywhere. This is why you are seeing such unrest and distress globally. The enemy knows his time is short and he is seeking to find his final installment known as the Antichrist. This diabolical leader will be hailed as a political savior, but he will really be a spiritual devil, and his "party platform" will be branded by calls to peace and unity for all humanity (1 Thessalonians 5:3) - it may be soothing to our ears, but it should be alarming to our souls.
You see, one can mark the error of a rebel and the lies of babel when they know the truth of the Bible, and to know the truth of Scripture is to know that social conditioning leads to spiritual conforming. Oh, it’s inevitable, and how quickly many conformed.
First, it was forcing something "on your body." Now, it is forcing something "in your body." All of this has the desired result in that the more compliant the world becomes, the more they are ready for the great tyrant to come (2 Thessalonians 2:7-8).
Ever wonder how the “mark of the beast” system in Revelation 13 is going to be unveiled and implemented? “He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” (Revelation 13:16-17).
Wonder no more, we are standing in its shadow, and as such, it’s so sad to see how many have been deceived, especially the younger generation. From the vax to the mask to gender identity and sexuality. Students in grade school now proudly add he/him, or she/her after their names to highlight their pronouns of choice. What in the world does that mean?
Follow the science is the mantra only when it benefits the ruling elite’s narrative. It’s not that difficult - male and female, as per the science of our birth, are definitively either he or she.
All these demonic agendas have come with a high cost, the unaddressed reality that so many are eternally lost.
The dark prince has used the same tactics historically. He just repackages them through his present proxies. People in high places implement deceptive decrees or propagate attractive lies. Take, for example, how the National Education and School Board’s Associations have become a radical force of all types of heresy from LGBTQ inclusiveness, sex-neutral restrooms, males that identify as females taking over girls’ sports, and the list goes on.
Let’s just say the educational associations have slyly placed the fox into the henhouse. No child is safe anymore.
Sadly, people are sheeple, who uncritically accept what’s lethal when not rightly shepherded by the Bible. We are directly in the times where evil men and imposters are growing worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. (2 Timothy 3:13).
If people are not awake to it by now with all that’s happening, it’s because they have gone woke by the delusion. I’m not saying it’s too late to wake up, but I am saying that with all that has been left in the wake of the past two years (which is slowly but surely surfacing), if people aren’t seeing it by now, likely, they won’t see it ever.
Yet, all of this is predicted in the Bible, and that is why I confidently say as a minister of the gospel that those who are missing the writing on the wall are clearly not reading the writing of God’s will.
