I often feel truly blessed by God in so many ways because I stand in awe at the wonder of His grace to me. I wandered around in my own selfishness for so long that I remain stunned that God had the patience and perseverance to wait out my stubborn resistance of submission to Him. Yet, He still forgave me when I came to my senses very much as His prodigal daughter.
Most nights, when I rest my head on my pillow with my clean sheets and bedding, I am so thankful that I live in abundance, as I recognize that many do not.
I immediately pray for those at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission who, by the grace of God, have been kept from sleeping in the streets or under the boardwalk, or in a car that night.
I thank God for the people who work at the mission to take care of and to be a witness of Jesus to those who are stranded in their lives.
Often, I think of those police, fire, and rescue squads working night shift and pray for them as they face the hard parts of their jobs each night.
As I eat my egg and toast at breakfast in the morning, I think of the days when Neil and I could afford only one box of cereal for the pay period, and that was breakfast and occasionally dinner.
Now, when I work at the food cupboard, I am amazed when someone who receives two boxes of cereal asks if we have a different brand – one they might like better.
We, in America, have it so good that it may be we don’t even recognize God’s blessings. Think of all the opportunities we have available in America that others in the world do not.
I think of one dear friend whose father was a second-generation immigrant, although, from the age of six, he was brought up in ‘the old country.’ When he returned to America at 18, he worked in the coal mines for money to buy land.
When he married and had children, he worked extra shifts in the mine to build a house on that land. He continued to work in the coal mines, even as, in the few hours he was home, he started farming the land he had purchased. He wanted more for his family than was available in his father’s homeland, and he was willing to give up every waking minute to make his children’s lives better than the one he had.
This father provided for his family well, and when he was able to retire from the mines, he continued to work his farm until the end of his life. His children and wife knew everything provided for them was given with love through the hard work of their father and husband.
My friend learned the benefits of hard work from her father.
She toiled for many years at the hospital where we both worked. When her mother died, her father requested that she move home, and she did. She worked at the hospital and took care of her father’s house and meals. She eventually married, had a child, still taking care of her father, all the while nurturing her new family. You wouldn’t be surprised to learn that her son learned hard work from his mother and grandfather, would you?
Now, both her parents are gone, and my friend’s son passed on way too young. She has the farm alone now, and yes, she still works as hard as she is able to keep her father and son’s memories alive at the farm. She tells me she feels blessed by God every day.
Feeling blessed by God is a gift. We see life a whole lot better knowing God loves us. Many times, we cannot imagine how tragedies are permitted by God but that is because we can’t see His plan. If we allow ourselves to believe that God is in control and has better wisdom and knowledge than we will ever possess, we become aware of His many blessings to us. It is more than seeing the glass half full, it is recognizing that God, in all His wondrous glory, loves us enough to walk us through the hardest parts of life, and He is there always to bless us with His grace, forgiveness, and love.
When I see people who work well at the jobs God has provided for them and who give glory to God for all He has done, I see people who are content and feel blessed. It is what is often called an 'attitude of gratitude.'
God is good all the time – He has our best interests at heart.
After all, God created each one of us for a specific purpose, time, and place in His history, so if we are doing our God-given work to His glory, we will find peace with God. I can think of no better place to be.
I am blessed because I know God loves me.
Consider how many people do not know of Jesus. If each Christian were able to speak of our Savior to one person this month and show them the God that loves them, the world would get progressively better - one saved soul at a time.
My prayer this week is that the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up His countenance on you and give you peace so that you may know you are blessed by God.
