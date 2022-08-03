Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

I often feel truly blessed by God in so many ways because I stand in awe at the wonder of His grace to me. I wandered around in my own selfishness for so long that I remain stunned that God had the patience and perseverance to wait out my stubborn resistance of submission to Him. Yet, He still forgave me when I came to my senses very much as His prodigal daughter. 

