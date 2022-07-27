Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

I love group prayer – listening and speaking with God amongst other believers. Recently, I rejoined a prayer group that I attended about nine years ago. Although many of the faces have changed, I was pleased to find there is still a group of saints seeking God’s will in their lives and the lives of those around them. What a blessing it is to seek and wait upon the Lord together. 

