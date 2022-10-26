Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

I hail from a family where I am one of five siblings – three girls, two boys. My oldest brother died several years ago. He lived all his life in my hometown, which I haven’t lived in since I was 21. After I moved out of the area my brother married a lovely woman. By the time he got married I was living on the west coast and couldn’t make it back for the ceremony, so I didn’t meet his wife and two children until several years later. 

