Prayer Vigil Held to End Abortion
- From Cape May County Right to Life
-
-
- Comments
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
CAPE MAY COUNTY RIGHT TO LIFE HELD A PRAYER VIGIL ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 21 FROM 11;30 AM-1 PM
ON THE SIDEWALK IN FRONT OF THE COURTHOUSE IN CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE, TO MARK THE 48TH ANNIVERSARY OF LEGAL ABORTION IN THE U.S.
72 PEOPLE, LINED UP ALONG ROUTE 9, HELD UP SIGNS, SAYING "ABORTION KILLS CHILDREN, PRAY TO END ABORTION, VOTE TO END ABORTION ,LET'S
PROTECT THE RIGHTS OF BOTH THE MOTHER AND THE BABY". ONE 10' BANNER, HELD BY TWO PEOPLE HAD A LARGE PICTURE OF A LIVE BABY WHILE IN THE MOTHER'S WOMB.
THERE WERE APPROXIMATELY 48 WOMEN, AND 24 MEN, WHO PRAYED AS THEY STOOD OUT ON THE VERY COLD DAY, TO BRING AWARENESS TO THE FACT THAT THE U.S. IS ONE OF THE MOST BARBARIC COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD WHEN IT COMES TO ABORTION.
A CAPE MAY COUNTY RIGHT TO LIFE FEMALE MEMBER SAID "IF CIRCUMSTANCES MAKE AN EXPECTING MOTHER SEE HERSELF, AND HER CHILD INSIDE HER, IN A DIFFICULT SITUATION, IT IS NEVER RIGHT TO FOLLOW UP ONE TOUGH SITUATION, WITH A BAD CHOICE, TO KILL A BABY. THERE ARE PEOPLE, WHICH OUR GROUP WORKS WITH, WHO CAN HELP THE MOTHER HAVE HER BABY ADOPTED. THERE ARE MANY COUPLES WHO WANT TO ADOPT".
ANOTHER IN THE GATHERING SPOKE UP, AND SAID, "ADOPTION IS AN OPTION, THE ANSWER. BUT ABORTING A BABY IS NEVER THE ANSWER".
CMCRTL IS ALWAYS PRO LIFE, IN ALL CASES. SOME PEOPLE WILL SAY THEY THEY ARE AGAINST ABORTION, BUT NOT IN CASES OF RAPE OR INCEST. CMCRTL SAYS THAT ONLY IN RARE CASES ARE THOSE TWO SITUATIONS THE REASON FOR A PREGNANCY. BUT THAT IS THE EXCUSE SOME PEOPLE USE TO SAY ABORTION IS JUSTIFIED. THE GROUP SAYS DO NOT COMPOUND A BAD ISSUE LIKE THAT, WITH ANOTHER BAD CHOICE; KILLING A BABY. INSTEAD, THERE IS A NETWORK THAT CAN HELP THE MOTHER HAVE THE BABY ADOPTED, WHICH KEEPS THE MOTHER FROM HAVING TO LIVE WITH GUILT, AND HELP THE BABY GO TO A GOOD HOME.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- OC Cop Arrested for Stalking After Tracking Device Found on Vehicle
- Storm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 31
- County Detective Indicted After Unauthorized Investigation of Relative’s Fender Bender
- Wildwood Police Make Cocaine Distribution Arrest
- SWAT Team Executes Warrant Leading to 2 Arrests on Drugs, Weapons Charges
- 15+ Inches of Snow Reported as Kenan Hammers County
- ‘Celebrity’ Court House Turkey Captured, Relocated
- Middle Township Arrest Report November 2021
- BLIZZARD WARNING: Major Snow Fall Predicted Friday Night into Saturday
- Jetty Motel Project Denied Extension
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Upper Township - I don't understand the need to publicize whether items are from black businesses. If it is good, who cares who makes or sells it.
- Cape May - The Cape May County Prosecutor shouldn’t be surprised about the overdose deaths that are on the rise recently since the state of New Jersey has legalized Marijuana which is the gateway drug to the...
- North Cape May - My sewer bill is way too high! I don’t use the bathroom that much!
- North Wildwood - North Wildwood - What are you thinking? Parking passes $300 this year, 400 next year, and $500 the following. Your local senior citizens cannot afford to go to our beaches any more. Is this fair?...
- Cape May - About all these second home owners not shoveling their sidewalks should be a concern for locals who have to walk on the wet/icy streets avoiding cars on narrow snow plowed areas. Dangerous situation!!