NORTH WILDWOOD – An army veteran of World War II, Jim Letton’s journey spans a great swath of the 20th century. Yet, Letton told his story with humor, humility and hope for the future.
“They were different times,” Letton said Dec. 28. In the office of the North Wildwood United Methodist Church. Letton shared his story of a life filled with faith, courage and adventure.
Early Examples
Letton, 97, grew up in Philadelphia during the gritty years of the Great Depression. His father was in the real estate business and relocated the family to Stone Harbor. Letton said he was around 10-years-old at the time and enjoyed living along the shore.
“I was raised Presbyterian,” Letton said.
He remembers attending Sunday school with his grandmother who followed Episcopalian teachings.
“I don’t care how many churches or denominations there are,” Letton stressed. “There is only one God.”
After his grandparents moved to Dorothy in Atlantic County, Letton said he spent most summers with them on their truck farm. He fondly recalls walking to Sunday morning services with his grandparents and witnessing their devotion to God.
Duty’s Call
As war swept across Europe and Asia, young men like Letton found themselves caught up in another bloody, continent-spanning conflict. Eager to defend his country, Letton enlisted in December of 1942.
“They didn’t have an Air Force, so I signed up as an Aviation Cadet,” Letton explained. “You had to wait at home until you were assigned.”
But no word came. Frustrated, Letton went to the local draft board.
“That’s how I became Second Calvary,” Letton added.
Letton went through basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and was assigned to the United States Second Cavalry, a tank unit, under General George Patton.
“We moved quickly and often,” Letton said. He endured combat in several countries, including Italy, France, Austria, and Luxemburg.
During one of Letton’s furloughs, he married his sweetheart, Catherine, who he fondly called “Kay.” Letton would not meet his son until victory and peace were achieved in Europe.
“We were married in Baltimore by a Methodist minister,” Letton said, smiling.
Special Mission
Letton said his faith supported him during the rigors and horror of combat. Yet, one of his happiest war memories centers around the rescue of the Lipizzaner Stallions in Czechoslovakia.
In 1945, the advance of the Soviet army worried those who cared for this ancient breed, a breed renowned for its gray coat and dancing abilities. According to Letton, a German officer came to the American line and warned Patton.
A horseman himself, Patton organized “Operation Cowboy” to rescue the stallions. Letton said the Russian forces might have slaughtered the horses for food.
“Patton gave us the job,” Letton said. He said two soldiers lost their lives during the operation and approx. Approximately 900 horses were saved over three days.
Home Front
“I came home and met my son,” Letton said, describing those first visceral movements after the war. “He was 15 months old.”
Letton found work in the Philadelphia iron industry and settled into family life. In 1964, he purchased a summer home in West Wildwood.
In the early 1980s, Letton and Kay made Cape May County their permanent home.
They attended the Wildwood Presbyterian Church (now the Living Waters Memorial Veteran’s Chapel) for many years. Today, Letton attends the North Wildwood United Methodist. In October, he said goodbye to Kay, his wife of 78 years, as she passed away.
Yet Letton presses on.
“You need things to do,” Letton said, adding he is involved in many church activities and programs. “You need to know people.”.
In early January, Letton will celebrate his 98th birthday. He still draws inspiration
from his grandparents who trusted God during the Great Depression.
“The good Lord took care of them,” Letton concluded. “It made me think everything will be okay.”
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.