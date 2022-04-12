CAPE MAY – “I saw my co-workers sometimes more than my husband,” Elisa Sorensen said March 31, describing the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Sorensen spoke with Faith Matters after a busy day of working and commuting. Nursing takes her beyond Cape May County, but she remains steadfast in the same beliefs that sustained her during the height of Covid.
She previously served as the director of nursing under the New Jersey Association Directors of Nursing Administration, at Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
How does Sorensen handle the pressures of life as a frontline health care worker?
Simple Answers
Originally from Sussex County, Sorensen, 65, grew up in the Roman Catholic tradition. She faithfully attended mass with her family and attended parochial schools throughout her youth.
The nursing school she attended was also under the auspice of the Roman Catholic Church, according to Sorensen.
Yet, as an adult, Sorensen said she wanted to know more about God and the Bible. As she obtained her RN license and started a family, Sorensen kept searching.
“We (Roman Catholics) were not encouraged to study the Bible,” Sorensen explained.
Then, Sorensen began attending a Bible study hosted by the Jehovah’s Witnesses and began asking more questions about faith and the Christian Scriptures.
“They were logical answers. I’ve been a Witness for 30 years now,” Sorensen said.
“My faith means a lot,” she added.
Leap of Faith
In 2013, Sorensen’s husband, Michael, endured an involved back surgery, making their living conditions more challenging.
“It’s hilly up north,” Sorensen said.
Change became a necessity and, one day, Sorensen came home to a “surprise.”
“‘I found our next house,’ my husband said,” Sorensen explained.
The home Michael selected was a historic, two-story farmhouse with two acres, just outside of Cape May.
“Flat land,” according to Sorensen, had never looked so appealing until that moment. Gardening and keeping chickens provide an outlet and source of pleasure.
“I’m a nurse and can get a job anywhere,” she said.
The couple came down to the shore, visited the property, and eventually purchased their coastal home. Sorensen settled into her new life and found a position at Crest Haven.
Unpredicted Strain
2020 is not a year to be forgotten, especially for Sorensen and the other county health care workers. For Sorensen, the lockdown took a heavy toll on her emotionally, as well as physically.
“Speaking to people who couldn’t see their loved one was heartbreaking,” Sorensen said.
Caring for residents took top priority but Sorensen also learned the importance of self-care. At the height of the pandemic, Sorensen often worked 20-hour shifts or for 20 days in a row.
She still seeks to follow Biblical instructions to deal with stress. Choosing not to worry, setting reasonable expectations, and prioritizing one’s health also saw Sorensen through.
Praying with fellow Witnesses and connecting with others also provides a lifeline.
Today, Sorensen travels to various assisted living facilities and oversees patient care. The workplace changes from day to day but the demands remain the same. Yet, Sorensen says faith remains a constant foundation as the medical world still grapples with the effects of Covid.
“I want others to know that they can have hope,” Sorensen concluded.