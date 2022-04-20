Settlement
File Photo

CAMDEN – A settlement was reached this week between the Diocese of Camden and the Survivor’s Committee, which represents the interests of approximately 300 survivors of sexual abuse across Southern New Jersey.

A trust will compensate survivors with $87.5 million from the Diocese and related Catholic entities over a four-year period. With a view toward protecting future generations the settlement requires maintaining or enhancing protocols to protect children in the church today. The settlement remains subject to Bankruptcy Court approval.

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan said, “The Diocese of Camden, New Jersey is pleased that the mediation process has led to a settlement. I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese. My prayers go out to all survivors of abuse and I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey never happens again.”

Counsel for the Survivors’ Committee, Jeffrey Prol added, “The Survivors’ Committee is pleased to have reached a consensual resolution of its disputes with the Diocese and looks forward to facilitating an expeditious distribution to survivors of sexual abuse.”

The settlement will be presented to the Honorable Jerrold N. Poslusny, Jr., United States Bankruptcy Judge in Camden, for consideration. 

