Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Jesus used illustrations of children because of their innocence and their simple ability to love. I dare say each of us have been captured at some time by the smile of a child looking up at us with wonder. 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.