Jesus used illustrations of children because of their innocence and their simple ability to love. I dare say each of us have been captured at some time by the smile of a child looking up at us with wonder.
On occasion, when I sit behind them, I get to watch the children’s faces as their parents hold them in church. Those little eyes are searching everywhere and if they catch a smile from anyone looking their way they usually break into a grin. The sweet innocence of a small one is what our Savior used in His illustrations.
Mark 10:13-16 explains, “One day some parents brought their children to Jesus so he could touch and bless them. But the disciples scolded the parents for bothering him. When Jesus saw what was happening, he was angry with his disciples. He said to them, ‘Let the children come to me. Don’t stop them! For the Kingdom of God belongs to those who are like these children. I tell you the truth, anyone who doesn’t receive the Kingdom of God like a child will never enter it.’ Then he took the children in his arms and placed his hands on their heads and blessed them.”
Jesus so desired to touch and bless the smallest and dearest in the kingdom that he actually became angry with His disciples for holding them back. Jesus took delight in the innocence of the little ones surely because, against the backdrop of His daily walk through the sin-corrupted, demon-possessed, mess of humanity, these little blameless ones were a special joy to behold.
I don’t know about you but I feel the very same way. When I get to see the sweetness of an infant’s smile I melt all the way to my core.
You might know that Ocean City, where we live, was founded by Methodist pastors to be a faithful seashore haven. Camp meetings were held here all summer with preaching at the Ocean City Tabernacle. Neil and I actually moved to Ocean City because of that faith background which also provided the additional benefit of a town free of the sale of alcohol.
We looked for homes throughout the southern shore area but were sold by Ocean City’s ongoing faith-based preaching at the Tabernacle along with the wholesome family friendly entertainment on the boardwalk. This is a city that appealed to us as one we could share with our family and friends for years to come and we have for over 30 years.
So 30+ years later, when I watch the little ones gather with their parents at the bus stop or watch the older ones walk by my house to the middle school, I am saddened that the innocence Jesus so loved in the children is purposely being taken from them by the teachings at the very schools I support with my tax money.
I have dear faith-filled friends that have chosen to take their children out of the public school system and sent them to Christian schools to avoid the recently enacted sex education curriculum. I have other faith-filled friends who have kept their children in the public school but who are praying mightily that their choice to opt their children out of that curriculum will be honored.
A recently retired teacher expressed to me that had she been required to use this new curriculum she would certainly have retired early.
Oh, that when Jesus returns He will still be able to say, “Let the little ones come unto me.” Because the ‘little ones’ does not just denote small or young but the innocence that should be of childhood.
That this teaching is occurring in Ocean City where I intentionally chose to live to be among young families and hearing faith-filled teaching and preaching, is weighing on my heart.
Still, the joy of Jesus is with me as I know that He is aware of all things – especially this. If it is His choice to come soon and stop this desecration of innocence then it will be so much the better for us all.
This world is not my home and I very much look forward to being in heaven with Jesus but He calls me to stand-up with Him while I am still here. Jesus asks me to honor His Word and His people and so I do this through my writings.
I pray for the continued innocence of the little ones. I pray for the righteousness in this nation and Ocean City to be restored. I can do nothing myself but Jesus can do everything and He asks us to ask for it all in His name. So for the sake of the children, will you join me in praying for their innocence and protection?
Father, we seek your face and mercy in this time of woe. We ask that you restore a sense of morality to our nation and protect the minds and bodies of our littlest ones. Guide us to hear your voice and be strong in obedience to your word. In Jesus precious name. Amen.
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com