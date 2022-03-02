I read recently that there is a newly discovered space noise confounding scientists. Apparently, there are low-frequency radio signals, located around 4,000 light-years away, inside the Milky Way galaxy, which appear once every 18 minutes or so and last between 30 and 60 seconds.
I think it is fascinating that just when we of humanity think we’ve got a handle on just about everything, another unexplained something appears to prove that God still has things to surprise us within His great creation.
My imagination runs the gamut when I hear stories like this. Of course, the article I read reported there was the normal speculation of aliens signaling us, but my thoughts go well beyond that. I imagine that the sound might actually be the seraphim above God singing, “Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord of Hosts; all the earth is full of his glory,” as told to us in Isaiah 6:1-3 and Revelation 5:8. The duration of this song could certainly be 30 to 60 seconds. Imagine, hearing the voices of the seraphim!
Both Bible passages report similar events.
Isaiah tells us, “I saw the Lord seated on a throne, high and exalted; and the train of His robe filled the temple. Above Him stood seraphim, each having six wings: With two wings they covered their faces, with two they covered their feet, and with two they were flying. And they were calling out to one another: “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of Hosts; all the earth is full of His glory.”
Revelation relays, “And each of the four living creatures had six wings and was covered with eyes all around and within. Day and night they never stop saying: “Holy, Holy, Holy, is the Lord God Almighty, who was and is and is to come!”
Wouldn’t it be amazing if someday soon the scientists overheard on their radio waves these words glorifying the Lord God Almighty?
Would they believe what they heard?
Are we humans ready to acknowledge that the Lord is worthy of this wonderful and beautiful praise? Oh, I pray so.
When we think of the marvelous works of creation that God has done, how can we not imagine that He is worthy?
As many of us do, I try to picture things in my mind as I read them. If we read of a carriage pulling up to the front of the manor house in England, we might have set in our minds a stone house with a horseshoe-shaped drive, pillars on either side of the overhanging porch roof, and green plantings around the base of the porch and home. This is how I read my Bible, too.
So, imagine with me what you see immediately following the death of Jesus on the cross when Matthew 27:51-53 tells us, “At that moment the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. The earth quaked and the rocks were split. The tombs broke open, and the bodies of many saints who had fallen asleep were raised. After Jesus’ resurrection, when they had come out of the tombs, they entered the holy city and appeared to many people.”
Wow, what a story. On the day Jesus died, many dead believers came back to life. Then, on the day that Jesus rose from the dead and left His own tomb, those same people left their tombs and went into Jerusalem to tell others the good news!
Here is where my imagination goes into overdrive. Who were the saints that came out of their tombs?
The first thing I wanted to know was how many people of the Bible were buried in or around Jerusalem. The answer is quite a few. Then I had to do some Bible research to see just how far Abraham was buried from Jerusalem. He might have been too far out, but since this is only my imagination anyway, I put him in the crowd of saints.
Surely King David was dancing into the city just as he did when he brought in the Ark of the Covenant to Jerusalem. How about Daniel? Did he die in Babylon, or did he finally make it back to Jerusalem from his long time in captivity?
I could go on and on, but I think it would be nice of you to imagine on your own which of the old-time saints were privileged to witness Jesus in the flesh. And, by the way, did they die a second death, or were they just taken up into heaven after or before Jesus ascended?
We don’t have a clue from the Bible, but it is interesting to think about. The Bible does tell us that when Jesus returns, the dead in Christ will rise first, and then living saints will join them in the clouds to meet Him in the air. I Thes. 4:17. That stirs my mind to consider maybe that second coming scenario is exactly how those previously dead saints left Jerusalem and ended up in heaven.
Maybe they went with Jesus or even earlier. We aren’t told in the Bible, but we will find out the answer when we join them in heaven.
God tells us a lot in the Bible, but He also leaves some of the less significant facts out. As long as we are basing our theology on Biblical facts and not our imaginations, I believe we can use our imaginations to bring the Bible to life. Plus, these types of questions make for some pretty good discussions for Bible trivia fans.
Thankfully, God gives us all the facts we need in the Bible to know Him and to believe Jesus came to die, to be resurrected, and to redeem us from our sins for a life lived with and for Him. Actually, what more do we need to know? But don’t you sometimes wonder...
