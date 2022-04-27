I have been considering when criticism might be helpful if it is given and accepted in the right mindset. This came to my attention recently, as I was reading an article in the March issue of Smithsonian Magazine. I strongly felt that in a particular story the author had disparaged a brilliant person without stating any supporting facts and so I felt the need to write and voice my concern.
Criticism in a case like this is a delicate issue because, of course, every writer has thoroughly considered each word they put on paper before submitting their work for publication. I felt that the article harmed the reputation of a scientist that could not defend herself because she has been dead for years.
Can I consider this defense of a deceased person’s character a helpful criticism for the future works of this author or am I just bellyaching? In this case, the scientist had no offspring, and it appears no living relative to defend her. I see her as an innocent person having her reputation smudged and I certainly hope that if this would happen to me 50 years after I am gone that someone would stand up for my integrity.
I view my defense of this scientist as a positive criticism by advising the writer how, by stating his point of view without supporting facts, he has sullied a previously fine reputation. The writer may not see it that way because a point of view, after all, is our own opinion.
Our opinion is based upon what we believe we know is right, along with the whole trail of lifetime experiences, good and bad, behind us backing up our opinion.
We are called by Jesus to act in love and to love one another.
In considering Jesus’ words and all the commands in the Bible that tell us to love one another, pray for our leaders, and pray for our enemies, I wonder how the recent idea has developed that we can write off another’s opinion just because our opinion doesn’t match theirs. If I can’t communicate in love to a person with an opinion or faith different than my own, that speaks loudly of my poor understanding of Christianity.
Of course, I voiced my opinion to the author of the piece, and I did it with the consideration that they had submitted their very best work of study on this subject. I disagreed with the author’s assumptions and told them so, but, hopefully, I said it in love. If I disagree in the spirit and tone of love, there is a much better chance that the writer will consider this criticism the next time he addresses the same issue.
Maybe he will even soften his own views and opinions. Only time will tell.
In my own life, I have to constantly call myself up short from spewing forth my instantaneous opinions and when I don’t stop myself, I am immediately sorry for my thoughtless words.
God’s Word in Proverbs is my reminder that “a gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”
James also tells me, “All kinds of animals, birds, reptiles, and creatures of the sea are being tamed and have been tamed by man, but no man can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison.”
I do so try to keep myself in line with God’s will and to speak my words in love. Criticism might be given, but if it is done in love, it should not sting.
Thinking of this, you might know that I read the spouts each week and some make me laugh (thank you!), some are seeking answers, and others honestly make me cringe. It might be that we have lost the art of communicating with care and love, or maybe we just need to be reminded that we are to love our fellow humans who share the planet with us - whether they hold our same opinions or not.
Even if we strongly disagree with one another and think one is the enemy (as, indeed, Ukrainians see Mr. Putin), we are to pray for those enemies – not kill them with unkind words. We are to seek God’s will and He is the one who will handle the results.
Our words can be poison.
Jesus said, “A man is not defiled by what enters his mouth, but by what comes out of it.”
He explained, “What comes out of the mouth proceeds from the heart, and this defiles a person. For out of the heart come evil thoughts, murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false witness, slander. These are what defile a person.”
Our mouths reflect our hearts, and our hearts should reflect Jesus. In all things, we should speak and write in love.
I pray I did speak in love with my note to the author of the article in the Smithsonian. I want always to reflect Jesus in my speech and writings.
Let each of us who call ourselves Christians be aware that we should tread lightly and with love. God wants none to perish, so let not His people poison anyone with the words of our tongues, but as Paul tells us, “Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.”
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com.