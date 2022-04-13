Watching the news lately, along with the upcoming celebration of Easter, brought back a lovely memory for me.
One of my early bosses was of Ukrainian descent. One Easter, he gave me an intricately designed egg decorated by his sister. If you have seen one of these beautiful folk-art eggs, you won’t soon forget. There is an amazing use of talent, ancient styles, and colors on these eggs that are called Pysanky. They are very beautiful.
Memories like that one came up while watching those proud Ukrainian people being driven from their homes and homeland, as it also made me remember how kind that boss was to me.
I was raised west of Pittsburgh in an area once considered the melting pot of the nation. There were many different nationalities in my town and school. It was a treasure growing up with so many different cultures and diets.
My very favorite holiday sweet originates from the same Eastern European area of Ukraine and is called Kolachi. A Kolachi is a delicious, sweet bread in a flattened roll filled with a marvelous tasting paste of nuts or fruits.
I don’t recall knowing the nationality of the lovely woman that gifted the Kolachi to our family each year, but I can assure you it was one of our favorite treats. Because I have not found Kolachis locally, when I get hungry for one, I now order from a bakery in Ohio, which will mail me this delicious treat!
Considering these wonderful memories, I also began thinking of those who will not be celebrating Easter in their own homes. Some have been displaced by war, others because they are missionaries, military, doctors, and nurses, many because they are traveling to the Holy Land to walk where Jesus walked, and just a few because they are onboard the Space Station!
But wherever we are, we can celebrate the fact that Jesus has defeated death for us. We no longer need to fear what happens when we leave this Earth if we are part of the family of God. Jesus chose to come to Earth and live among us. He came to bring us unto Himself and to set us free from the slavery of sin. Halleluiah, He is Risen!
Because of the war, I have been following stories of the Christian churches in Ukraine. They are doing exactly what Jesus would be doing if He were still on Earth. They are feeding the hungry, bandaging the wounded, providing dry places to sleep and to be cared for, all by those who are acting as the hands and feet of our Savior here on Earth. How wonderful that the various denominations are being the body of Christ to those in desperate need.
When people wonder where God is during times like this, we just need to open our eyes and see what His people are doing. God is with us during times of trials, war, and peace. He blesses us during every season.
It says in the Bible that the rain falls on the just and the unjust. (Matt. 5:45). If we know this, we should be the workers for God, holding up the umbrellas to keep people dry, while we also watch as the rain waters our fields.
God works for good, even when we may not comprehend it.
Easter is a celebration of life over death. Jesus was hung on a cross, but He overcame death so that we could live. He took the punishment for our sins so that we could be with Him forever.
Can we even imagine God being so very personal with us? Yet, He was and is. He desires for all to come to Him. “But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name.” (John 1:12).
While he was on Earth, Jesus showed us a more perfect way to live. In fact, Jesus taught so very much that at the end of the Book of John, it says, “There are many more things that Jesus did. If all of them were written down, I suppose that not even the world itself would have space for the books that would be written.”
This year, as the churches fill up for Easter, please do not be left out. We have no idea the day or the hour that might be our last. In these uncertain times and always, Jesus asks us to believe in Him. He is the Alpha and Omega (beginning and end) of all things.
I plan to celebrate Easter with a church service to thank Jesus for His love and obedience to the Father to give me life.
Afterward, Neil and I will sit down to lunch with wonderful fellow Christians who know Him and love Him as we do.
The family of God is a delightful bunch and if you don’t know any of us, please stop by and introduce yourself at the next service, Bible study, or get together at your local church. You may find you enjoy learning about Jesus as you get to know those who already love Him.
I pray this Easter we will all enjoy a holy Easter service and remembrance of what our Lord did for us, while we celebrate His blessing to us of life everlasting with Him.
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com.