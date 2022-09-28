Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

On my summer reading list was the biography of Martin Luther. The book is about 500 pages and quite dense with facts, but enjoyable, and eventually I made it through after several renewals from the library. Reading this historic account dating back to the 1500s made me aware that some of today’s church rituals, rules, and social mores, are not always Biblically based. 

