Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

I was out in the yard today doing the annual fall cleanup. We grow plenty of flowers in our garden and have many shrubs and flowers bordering the house. It is a lot of work, and it is usually Neil that does this job. But Neil had surgery on his knee, so today I started the days-long process of cutting down spent flowers and moving pots and containers into storage.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.