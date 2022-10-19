I was out in the yard today doing the annual fall cleanup. We grow plenty of flowers in our garden and have many shrubs and flowers bordering the house. It is a lot of work, and it is usually Neil that does this job. But Neil had surgery on his knee, so today I started the days-long process of cutting down spent flowers and moving pots and containers into storage.
As I was pruning and gathering the once-beautiful plants it occurred to me that I might need to look inward to see if I had anything that was previously perfected in purity for Jesus that has become less than desirable as I have passed through seasons of my life.
When I say that the thought occurred to me what I am really saying is God put that thought in my head. I believe nothing in this world is by coincidence. Romans 8:28 tells me “And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.”
That doesn’t mean all that occurs in my life is good but that what occurs will be beneficial or good for me. I pass through trials and temptations and as I clear the learning hurdles I become a better Christian for having depended upon God to see me through.
But have I gotten too casual with my faith or with the past lessons I have learned? Might I be thinking that I have reached a plateau or even a peak where God has determined, “Oh, you’ve learned enough.”
I know better. When I have learned enough here on earth, I am praying that is the day the saints will come marching in and I will go home to be with Jesus!
In the meantime, I need to consider the weeds and dead flowers in my spiritual garden. Have I gotten complacent with lifting up the other saints? I believe I have. I used to be very diligent about sending note cards to others when their efforts were a benefit to the church or to me personally.
For instance, if a musician played a particularly lovely piece of music during church, I would then send a note of appreciation. Now I’ve gotten lazy in that effort, and I know I need to get back on track. I doubt there is anyone of us that wouldn’t enjoy hearing a word of appreciation every so often.
So, as I am cleaning up the dead branches in the yard I am thinking of those people that have recently been so very thoughtful to Neil with his recovery. I must get my pen out and dust off my box of notecards.
God is faithful to respond if we ask Him what is lacking or what we need to work on in our lives to be a person that reflects the beauty of Him to others.
Let’s see, do I have other branches to be pruned or supported? Have I let my Bible reading become more of a chore and less of a delight? Guilty. Some days when I am busy, I fly though the reading that might be just the words God wants me to hear and contemplate for that day. Even today I had to re-read several verses because my mind was elsewhere.
And guess what, those very verses from Paul’s letter to Titus were indeed words I needed to hear. I’ll let you read them yourself and see if they do the same for you.
“For the grace of God has appeared that offers salvation to all people. It teaches us to say ‘no’ to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright and godly lives in this present age, while we wait for the blessed hope - the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ, who gave himself for us to redeem us from all wickedness and to purify for himself a people that are his very own, eager to do what is good.” That’s from Titus 2:11-14.
What that passage said to me was that because I am saved and taught by the grace of God, I am able to firmly say ‘no’ to any temptation that is placed in front of me (or even one off to the side). And, because of God’s wonderful grace, Jesus came to redeem and purify me for His own! I also took note of the last phrase about being eager to do what is good. That is an encouragement for me to do those items God brought to my mind today.
I do need to get more enthused about my Bible devotions and know what God is saying to me each day. And I will hear and heed His words only if I have my heart in the right condition to listen.
So, while I am out again later this week finishing up the yard work, I am hoping God will bring further spiritual clean-up to mind. Although my muscles ache, I have found it a pleasure to work in God’s garden both the one inside and the one outside.
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com