COURT HOUSE – “Education has changed forever,” John Spriggs said Jan. 20, in a virtual interview.
As principal and administrator of Cape Christian Academy since 2008, Spriggs is not only a witness of change but an agent.
He wears multiple hats as a husband, father, and teacher whose faith and diverse background equip him to meet and overcome challenges.
Local Roots
Spriggs grew up in Cape May County after coming with his family from Philadelphia. His father, the Rev. Forrest Spriggs, served as pastor at Cape Island Baptist Church, in Cape May, from 1970–2002.
Alongside his siblings, Spriggs learned how to interact with and serve others from an early age. Growing up in such an environment shapes one’s character. Love for God and the Gospel of Jesus Christ took hold in Spriggs’ soul.
Yet, Spriggs said his passion lay in mathematics and computers. After graduating high school, he attended The King’s College, in New York. Spriggs left the quiet of the county for the bustle of a major metropolis. He studied mathematics with an emphasis on computer science.
Psychology also proved fascinating, according to Spriggs. Learning how people think began paving the way for the future.
New Adventures
Spriggs returned to his childhood home as a young man set on the future. He and his wife, Sharon, started a family, as Spriggs worked as a system’s analyst for the U.S. Coast Guard, in Wildwood.
When changes occurred at the office, Spriggs said he faced a large “life choice.” He stepped out in faith and decided to become a stay-at-home dad in the mid-90s. Instead of traveling across the country, Spriggs focused on his family.
His eldest son attended Cape Christian’s pre-K program at the time. Spriggs volunteered to teach a computer class and, as they say, “the rest is history.”
“It went from there,” Spriggs explained. “I helped out where I could.”
Later, he “filled in” for a math class and remained for the next several years.
After taking a break to run a homeschool co-op, in 2008, Spriggs said he was approached by the school. The board wished him to return as administrator.
“I told them I would have to be crazy, but I prayed about it,” Spriggs said.
Thirteen years later, he remains at the helm.
New Horizons
“God has truly provided,” Spriggs said.
Cape Christian suffered financially but has since gained ground, according to Spriggs. The school opened a daycare center for infants through pre-K children.
“It’s been a blessing to everyone,” Spriggs said.
“Enrollment is still not where we would like it to be,” he added.
Yet, due to restrictions in public schools due to the coronavirus, Cape Christian has seen a slight uptick in students. Spriggs attributes the increase to having smaller class sizes and more in-person learning.
The virtual model previously introduced to include homeschool students helped prepare the school for the lockdown, in 2020. Pre-recorded lectures from BJU Press helped students stay involved and on track.
“We moved to virtual March 17,” Spriggs explained. “There was no ‘time-lag’ in transition.”
Although teachers grappled with the “new normal,” some still use the virtual platforms, according to Spriggs, adding that preparing students to live successful Christian lives is the goal of Cape Christian.
“The future of private Christian education is bright,” Spriggs said.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.