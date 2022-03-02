COURT HOUSE – From his office, at the heart of Cape May County’s executive center, Sheriff Robert Nolan opened the door into the world of law enforcement. Nolan is the top law enforcement officer elected by the people in the county, familiar to some, but, for a majority, unknown.
Nolan’s duties span from the intense to the routine of office work and meetings. Yet, beneath the badge beats a heart for the people he’s sworn to protect since 2017.
What inner force sustains Nolan, and how can personal tragedy lead to a stronger faith?
Early Days
In 1978, Nolan first arrived in the county, leaving the cityscape, in Pennsylvania, behind.
“I was 19 and didn’t know what life was all about yet,” Nolan said Feb. 24, during a Zoom interview.
With his girlfriend, Michelle, at his side, Nolan set about figuring out what to pursue. Nolan and Michelle married and soon, he found a position at a textile mill, formerly located at the Cape May County Airport.
“I could drive a forklift,” Nolan said, smiling.
Raised by a single mother, in the Roman Catholic tradition, Nolan knew who God was and the principles of Christianity.
Yet, when the mill closed, in 1984, Nolan stood at a crossroads. While his home was under construction, in North Cape May, a neighbor suggested he apply to the county jail.
“I had no plans to become a police officer,” Nolan explained. “I think God helped open a door for me.”
According to Nolan, his grandfather and uncle had both served in the Philadelphia Police Department.
Increasing Demands
Nolan entered the force as a corrections officer, in 1984.
“You need a sense of patience and understanding,” he said.
Long hours, difficult situations, and people problems challenge officers every day.
“I spend a lot of time talking to God privately,” Nolan said.
As he continued his career, Nolan said thoughts of becoming a future sheriff grew stronger.
“I only had a high school education,” he said.
Equipped with a desire to learn, Nolan pursued higher education and graduated from the Cape May County Police Academy, in 1987. He studied at Atlantic Cape Community College and went on to Stockton College (now university).
Dealing with local politics came with the job, as Nolan rose through the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office.
“I relied on what was instilled in me as a kid,” Nolan explained.
He thanks his mother and grandmother who raised him.
“Those women made me the man I am today,” Nolan said.
Dark Waters
In 2017, Nolan became the county’s 100th sheriff. Humility is his guide, according to Nolan, as he remembers his mother’s admonition: “Don’t get too big for your britches.”
“I’m still a person just like everyone else,” he added.
Although not a “devout” Catholic, Nolan said he “loves the Lord Jesus” and believes.
Nolan leans upon his faith during good times and bad. He and Michelle endured the tragic death of their only son, Eric, in 2018, due to a drug overdose.
Later, Michelle suffered a health crisis.
“She started babbling one night,” Nolan explained.
She had taken cough syrup earlier in the evening for a bad cough. Michelle was not better the next morning and Nolan took her to the hospital.
Nolan soon learned she had spinal meningitis and would go to Cooper Hospital, in Camden.
While driving to Cooper, Nolan received a call informing him that the doctors had found a “mass” in her brain. He immediately prayed.
“Lord, I lost my son. I’m not prepared to lose my wife,” Nolan said, quoting his prayer.
He asked for a sign, turned on the radio, and heard an instrumental version of the Beetles’ hit, “Michelle.”
“I knew that the Lord heard me,” Nolan said.
Future Goals
Michelle recovered after a successful surgery and Nolan attributes her present health to God’s plan.
“It’s living proof that God has a plan,” he said.
Tragedy has strengthened his faith, not dimmed it.
Nolan continues to meet life’s challenges through faith. He is involved with the community and seeks new ways to engage with others. He wants critics to understand the true goal of law enforcement: Service.
“I took an oath to protect them, too,” Nolan concluded.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.