LOWER TOWNSHIP – “You don’t know the half of it,” Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st) said in a Feb. 14 phone interview.
The world of elected officials and politicians conjures thoughts of living in a goldfish bowl or one of shadows and intrigue. Both images spark debate and emotion across the spectrum. How can someone stay true to their principles in such an environment? How does someone keep their faith?
For Simonsen, faith is not a convenient safety net. As a husband, father, deacon, athletic director, and musician, Simonsen views his multifaceted life through the lens of faith. The “juggling act” of life, according to Simonsen, isn’t based upon a formula, it’s built on a relationship.
Opening Lines
What is the relationship upon which Simonsen, 53, builds his life and political endeavors?
“I have a very personal relationship with the Lord,” Simonsen said.
God gives his life meaning and purpose.
He grew up in Lower Township and attended services with his family. Simonsen’s mother played the piano both in the Lutheran and Methodist church.
“My mother is a classically trained pianist,” he added.
Music and a living faith laid the foundation of Simonsen’s early life. A passion for sports and teaching also flourished in his soul.
Building Momentum
In grade school, Simonsen met the late Rev. Robert O. Davis, pastor of the Macedonia Baptist Church, in Cape May.
Davis became a spiritual mentor to Simonsen and helped confirm questions about faith and the expression of it in everyday life.
“I was drawn to the music,” Simonsen explained.
Today, he serves as a deacon at Macedonia Baptist Church. Simonsen and his wife, Anna, faithfully participate in the life of the church.
In 1988, Simonsen started a band while attending Trenton State College, now The College of New Jersey. He quickly caught on in the music scene and “Twelve 01” became a reality.
“I still play,” Simonsen said. “It’s an outlet.”
After obtaining further degrees in special education and administration, Simonsen returned to Cape May County. Today, he is the athletic director at Lower Cape May Regional High School.
Crescendo in Time
Simonsen’s journey took a new turn, in 2012, when friends suggested that he run for local office.
According to media sources, Simonsen described the political realm as “where people sit on their couch and complain and then there are those who get up and do something about it.”
Simonsen wanted to be in the latter category. The love of home, family, friends, and students propelled him into the arena. Simonsen served as a Lower Township councilman from 2013 to 2016 and then as mayor from 2017 to 2018.
He is passionate about helping Cape May County, especially business owners.
He described the economic impact of Covid as “heartbreaking” as many people still struggle. Yet, he is hopeful for the future and desires to learn from the pandemic.
“I hope that other elected officials learn from it, too,” he added.
Future hurdles and challenges loom ahead, but Simonsen remains confident in God to sustain him. As a Republican, Simonsen faces hard decisions every day, in Trenton.
“I want to do a good job,” Simonsen concluded. “If I do something, I go all out.”
