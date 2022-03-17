Faith, History and Motorcycles

WILDWOOD – Rumbling hooves, dusty roads, and blue-coated soldiers riding across stark plains seem far removed from a coastal atmosphere. Yet, for Edward “Chip” Harshaw, knowing history is lifegiving, no matter where you are.
Astride his motorcycle, Harshaw rides across Cape May County and throughout South Jersey, sharing his story of faith and the legacy of the African American Buffalo Soldier.
Mine Eyes Have Seen
Harshaw, 72, described himself as a “lifelong resident of Wildwood.” Born in 1950, Five Mile Island was a different place, and Harshaw fondly remembers his childhood.
“I remember the faith of my parents and grandparents,” he said during a March 1 phone interview.
The stalwart and joyful Christianity of his family still inspires Harshaw today. He grew up attending Angel Visit Baptist Church, in Wildwood, and carries on the legacy.
To Harshaw, faith is doing for others and serving the community within the church and beyond.
According to Harshaw, he organizes a monthly food drive to help stock the shelves at Angel Visit Baptist Church. Fellow riders, from every walk of life, accompany him by blazing trails of kindness and goodwill across Cape May County and South Jersey.
“I like helping people,” Harshaw said. “It feels good.”
Worship can happen anywhere, Harshaw said, and is not contained by a building or a pew. For him, the heartbeat of Christianity is service.
Loosed the Lightning
After graduation from Wildwood High School, Harshaw embarked on a mission to become a teacher. He attended and later graduated from Glassboro State College, now Rowan University.
Harshaw describes his professional journey as “unique,” as he taught at several schools in both Cape May and Atlantic counties.
“I’ve done a bunch of other jobs,” he explained.
He served as a police officer, worked in psychology at the Woodbine Developmental Center, and was even an ice cream delivery driver. Harshaw also served as a Wildwood City commissioner, in 2015.
Yet, as Harshaw settled into the routine of family life and earning a living, his love for history and educating others never wavered. Teaching history fueled his passion to uncover more history of African Americans whose contributions made America better.
“I never read anything on the Buffalo Soldiers or the Tuskegee Airmen,” Harshaw said, referring to his school days. “Not until I started teaching.”
The Coming Glory
In 2005, Harshaw met with a dear friend who suggested he investigate a motorcycle club, in Maryland, that called themselves “Buffalo Soldiers.”
Intrigued, Harshaw contacted the group and later met with the mother chapter president. The club honors the legacy of the 9th and 10th Cavalry regiments, founded in 1866. These African American units served across the frontier and faced combat with Native American tribes, adversity, and discrimination from settlers and fellow soldiers alike.
“I learned the indignities that they suffered. I wanted to tell their stories,” Harshaw said.
Building on the legacy of service and commitment, Harshaw founded the Southern New Jersey Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club. Two of his greatest passions culminated at last.
Today, Harshaw and fellow members speak at local churches, telling the stories of those who’ve paved the way. They also volunteer to help churches/organizations with community projects, i.e., building, toy drives, etc.
“We have a grand time doing good deeds,” Harshaw said.
Marching On
Covid “cramped” many activities and goals, but Harshaw and club members rallied. They rode on selective missions across South Jersey, in 2020, and gained new ground as conditions improved.
Harshaw fondly recalls a little girl who received gifts during the Christmas Toy Drive, in 2021. Her smile and joy still brighten his heart and fuel his desire to do more for others.
