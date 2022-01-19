GOSHEN – “I’ve always had this faith inside of me,” Will Keenan said, as a snowstorm bore down Jan. 3.
In a virtual interview, Keenan, 47, revealed how an unlikely path led him to purchase and revitalize a former United Methodist Church building.
From the big screen to the heights of digital production, Keenan is no stranger to hard work or skeptical stares. Yet, his desire to find God and help others burns brightly despite controversy and personal heartache.
Keenan’s approach may strike one as “unorthodox,” but his vision might draw out the pilgrim and seeker in us all.
Vagabond Shoes
Born in 1974, Keenan grew up in Washington Township. His mother, Barbara, served as an OBGYN registered nurse at Cooper Hospital, in Camden.
“I spent 12 years in Catholic school,” Keenan said.
Although critical of formal Catholicism, Keenan explained his mother always encouraged him to seek God beyond the rites and rituals.
A passion for theater and acting blossomed in Keenan’s soul. Yet, even in his youthful pursuits, Keenan said he never forgot God.
He received a grant to attend New York University and exchanged South Jersey for the streets of the Big Apple. As he studied drama, Keenan said he read countless books on religion and Christianity.
“It was therapy for me,” he said. “I came from a broken family.”
At age 20, Keenan received his “big break” in the lead male role of “Tromeo and Juliet,” a cult spinoff of the Shakespearean play.
Keenan said the yearnings of his soul continued, despite his success.
Longing to Stray
By the late 1990s, Keenan said he was acting in “indie” films. Then Sept. 11, 2001, came and changed the trajectory of his life.
“I watched 9/11 happen,” Keenan explained. “I watched from my Williamsburg apartment. It really impacted me.”
Keenan met his first wife during the aftermath, as New York City, and the world, reeled from the terrorist attacks.
After accepting a position in Hollywood, Keenan and his wife spent seven years at a spiritual hermitage. Every day, after work, he would return and “decompress.”
“There is a mystical branch in every religion,” Keenan said, explaining his decision.
Spreading the News
Keenan said he later lived “the high life,” in India, as a performer, while his wife continued her celebrity photography business. Yet, geography put a strain on their relationship and Keenan ultimately returned to America, in 2007.
Digital platforms, like YouTube, were gaining ground and Keenan transitioned into this “new world.” Despite production fame, Keenan said he longed for more, especially after his divorce.
He found himself staying with his mom to experience a “true sabbatical.” Yet, Keenan became the caregiver for his mom who died from cancer.
“We had a great week together,” Keenan said. “Mom waited for me to come home.”
He remained in South Jersey after the funeral, reconnecting with family and friends. On a drive through Cape May County, Keenan saw the abandoned Methodist building and purchased it, in 2016.
Inspired by his mom’s faith, Keenan found fresh purpose and named the church “St. Babs.”
Today, Keenan hosts artistic events and welcomes all who enter. The doors are open to those seeking spiritual healing and a safe place for creative expression. Christian, Hindu, and Buddhist symbols adorn the walls.
Despite criticism, Keenan is excited about future ministry. He and his wife live in Court House. He said his greatest joy comes when an attendee says, “I started believing in God again.”
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.