WILDWOOD – “We’re a family,” Charles Statesman said Jan. 25 in the food pantry of Angel Visit Baptist Church.
Statesman is not afraid of hard work, especially when others are in need. A faithful member of Angel Visit, Statesman currently serves as a deacon and interim pastor. To top off his busy schedule, Statesman also works for the City of Wildwood at the Wildwood Recreation Center and, on his days off, as a Chinese food delivery driver.
How does a busy man help guide a church through a time of transition, and what is the future of the ministry?
Helping Hands
According to Statesman, he can’t do the job alone. With the faithful assistance of Pamela Hills and Juanita Jones, Statesman bags canned goods and other provisions for county locals in need. From canned carrots to frozen chicken, the variety reflects time and energy put into the food pantry system. He carries the filled bags to each client’s car with a smile.
“The pandemic was tough,” Statesman said. “It’s still a tough time for a lot of people.”
Statesman interacts with the community, including those who might be overlooked or marginalized.
For Statesman, the mission is not merely another task, it’s who he is.
Wandering Ways
How did Statesman become a deacon in the first place?
Originally from Camden, Statesman arrived in Wildwood 21 years ago. Previously, he had found refuge at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission after a “difficult time.”
Statesman said he completed the recovery program and was “tired of all the drugs and alcohol.” The mission chaplain asked Statesman if he was ready to return home, but Statesman was uncertain. He transitioned to the Barnabas House, formerly located on Garfield Avenue, in Wildwood.
After attending a church, in Seaville, Statesman walked into a service at Angel Visit, and his life has never been the same.
“I knew I was home,” Statesman said. “I just walked in. They didn’t know me.”
“The pastor made me a ‘walking deacon’ in 2002,” he added.
Statesman’s path reveals the beauty of endurance. Through faith in God and Jesus Christ, Statesman rebuilt his life.
Today, he focuses on helping others find their way.
Everlasting Arms
According to Hills and Statesman, Angel Visit was founded in 1916, along the back bay area, on Garfield Avenue. Three African American congregations occupied Five Mile Island, each established in various neighborhoods, i.e., Baptist, Holiness, and Methodist.
Statesman currently oversees the preaching ministry and will continue to do so until another pastor is found. The Rev. Jonathan Whitfield left in December 2021.
Has the lack of a pastor impacted the congregation?
According to Statesman, “We are more collective now.”
Although small, the church is “pulling together.” Finances are covered entirely by congregant offerings.
“The Lord’s been good,” Statesman said.
He wishes to reach deeper into Wildwood and see an increase in affordable housing. He looks forward to working more closely with city leaders to help make Wildwood a better place for all.
For Hills and Jones, they love Statesman like a brother and the church they serve together.
“You feel protected, uplifted, and energized,” Jones explained.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.