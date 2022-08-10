Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

I generally don’t enjoy shopping. When necessary, I go to the store, get what I need, and leave to do things I enjoy. The demise of brick-and-mortar stores during the pandemic has forced me to shop online more than I desire. For me, when I need to shop, using local merchants is much more pleasurable. Not only do I get to touch and feel the merchandise, but I may run into people that I know and get to catch up, if only briefly, on how their lives are going. 

