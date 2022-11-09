Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

I particularly enjoy this time of year at the shore. There are so many activities to keep us entertained. Looking out my window I watched the fireworks following the Fall Block Party in Ocean City. How fun it is to watch fireworks several times a year from the comfort of my own home while skipping the sometimes chilly night air. 

