WOODBINE – “This journey has taken us to many places,” Edward Bixby said during a virtual interview March 15.
Bixby grew up in Cape May County, attended Ocean City High School, and roamed the very woods he now manages.
Operating a natural burial site is not a common profession, but for Bixby, it is part of his journey of loss and faith.
Deep Roots
Bixby, 50, said his family set foot in Cape May County in 1680. The family came from England after King Charles II awarded them a wide swath of land.
According to Bixby, over 1,000 acres entered the family’s possession, spanning both Cape May and Atlantic counties. Enterprises included farming and owning cranberry bogs.
In the 1700s, the family operated a stagecoach inn near Steelmantown. The Steelman family initially came from Burlington County, descendent from a Swedish cavalryman named Jon Mansson (James Steelman).
The family cemetery included a private chapel and was private until 1840 when the Bixbys gave Upper Township access to the land. The chapel housed an active Baptist congregation until 1950. A school was also built on the site and served the community until a fire destroyed the building around 1918.
Then, in 1957, a local funeral director bought the property.
Slumber Softly
In his own words, Bixby said his faith journey is “unique.” Although raised in a religious household, Bixby said he doesn’t follow the same path as his family.
“I know something is out there. I just don’t know what it is,” Bixby confessed.
His experience with the cemetery stem from tragic circumstances. According to Bixby, his older brother, Jack, died three to four days after birth, in 1956. Jack was laid to rest somewhere in the old cemetery, buried in a wicker basket.
“It always bothered my mother that my brother was there,” Bixby said.
According to Bixby, the funeral director “tried to do a good thing” but did not have the resources to properly maintain the graves. Over time, the site became overgrown with weeds, scrubby pines, and trash.
“It was a complete disaster,” Bixby explained.
Children from the Woodbine Developmental Center found their final resting place among the undergrowth. Approximately 135 children are buried across the 7.5 acres.
Clearing the Way
In 2007, Bixby purchased the land, determined to make a fresh start. He already co-owned Fox and Fox Builders but desired to clear the site and restore it.
The funeral director, Jack Langley, sold the site to Bixby. He and his father then hauled 20 dump truck loads of debris away from the cemetery.
Yet, for Bixby, he saw an opportunity to right a wrong. Every grave was treated with dignity and respect. The suffering his mother endured was redeemed.
Today, Bixby offers “green burials” at Steelmantown Cemetery. All-natural materials are used, including pine box coffins, hemp ropes, and muslin shrouds. No concrete vaults are used. All graves are dug and filled by hand.
“It’s cathartic. People come from all over the world. It has nothing to do with money or marketing,” Bixby explained.
Spiritual healing takes place by the graveside, said Bixby. He has witnessed estranged siblings weep and reunite at a loved one’s site. Restoring the woodland also provides a sanctuary for native flowers and monarch butterflies.
Bixby believes in God and is a member of the Universal Life Church, founded in 1962.
He continues championing the vision of “green burials” and shifting away from the fear of death. Bixby views faith as the catalyst of asking life’s hardest questions.
With his wife and daughter, Bixby continues his journey of healing and reaching toward the light, even as it shines on those who sleep beneath the trees.
