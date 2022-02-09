WEST WILDWOOD – Communities are living things. Neighborhoods flourish in the delicate balance of residents who participate and officials who serve. When this balance is askew, communities suffer.
For West Wildwood Mayor Matthew Ksiazek, faith and politics go hand in hand. His roots in the borough run deep, and he plans to spend the future in the town he vowed to serve.
Ksiazek’s calm demeanor reflects the phrase “still waters run deep,” as he finds perspective along the waters of the back bay.
Ebb Tide
“We’re ocean-engaged people,” Ksiazek said Jan. 31, inside Borough Hall. He loves West Wildwood and the people who comprise the community.
A descendent of Eastern European immigrants, Ksiazek was raised in the Roman Catholic tradition. He described his family as loving and in tune with the world around them. His great-grandparents, Leopold and Gabriella, came to America, seeking a better life.
They purchased a home, in West Wildwood, in the 1960s. Ksiazek’s grandfather served as a borough commissioner.
“I am carrying on the legacy,” Ksiazek said.
Although he grew up in Camden County, Ksiazek spent every summer with his grandmother.
“I spent a lot of time playing in the water and mud,” he added.
From crabbing to surfing, Ksiazek said he loved every moment.
His family faithfully attended St. Anne’s Church, in Wildwood. From an early age, Ksiazek learned the importance of theology and living one’s faith.
Then, when he turned 17, Ksiazek and his family relocated to Vermont, leaving Five Mile Island for New England.
Strong Currents
Yet, with the current of time, Ksiazek found himself longing for the town he’d left behind. With his wife, Hilari, Ksiazek returned for good in 2008. He purchased his grandparent’s home and settled back into island living.
“There was a curve of transition,” Ksiazek said.
Eventually, he left his position as an environmental engineer and became an electrician with his father’s company. Although not overly vocal, Ksiazek saw issues in the borough and decided to put his convictions into action.
Unfurling Sails
In 2020, as the world recoiled from the coronavirus pandemic, Ksiazek entered the political campaign fray. In a town dominated by crisis and scandal, West Wildwood needed a change, according to Ksiazek.
With running mates John Banning and Joseph Segrest, Ksiazek said faith supported him during the contentious season.
“Religion teaches ethics and reasons,” Ksiazek explained. “Faith teaches you trust and fidelity.”
He and his wife exposed their daughter to many belief systems, yet Ksiazek still identifies as a Roman Catholic.
“Faith does tie in with politics,” Ksiazek said. “We need values and a moral compass.”
Ksiazek took the oath of mayor in January 2021 and said he continues to learn every day. He focuses on treating others as he wishes to be treated, living in the moment, and personal responsibility.
Ksiazek is hopeful for the borough’s future.
“I’m here for the duration,” he said. “I am happy with the direction of the town.”
Ksiazek leans on fellow commissioners for advice and seeks community input. He is passionate about financial stability and becoming more resilient in the face of climate change.
“The world is a very big place,” Ksiazek reflected. “We need a global perspective.”
On a personal level, he hopes that his daughter will return to Cape May County after graduating college and pursuing law school.
“I take one day at a time,” Ksiazek concluded.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond.