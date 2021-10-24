NORTH WILDWOOD – “It’s a wonderful thing to travel,” Jim Getsinger said Oct. 17, while sitting in a pew at the First Baptist Church of Anglesea.
Descended from one of Five Mile Island’s “first families,” Getsinger is not sitting back and watching the world go by. Getsinger, 88, is on a mission.
Sandy Roots
Born in 1933, Getsinger was the third child born to Charles and Anna. Charles grew up in Millville before relocating to Wildwood, in 1920.
He owned and operated the Wildwood Lumber Company, on Burk and Montgomery avenues.
“Today, it’s the bus terminal,” Getsinger said.
“I remember when a trolley went up and down the length of the island,” he added.
Yet, despite having a comfortable home and family life, Getsinger said he knew something was missing. According to historical records, the family attended the Methodist Church.
However, Getsinger said he wanted more than “religion.”
“What am I getting out of this (church)?” Getsinger said, remembering this thought.
He wanted to know God on a personal level. At 18, he went on his own to Central Bible Church, part of the greater Orthodox Presbyterian movement. Getsinger said he discovered “the truth of salvation” and personal faith in Jesus Christ.
“My parents were not born again at the time,” Getsinger explained.
Later, his family moved to Rio Grande to build a larger house. In Rio Grande, Getsinger attended the former Grace Gospel Chapel and said his parents came to the same spiritual realization as him.
Living a comfortable, affluent life was not enough for Getsinger, and he urges others to consider their spiritual condition.
Wood and Witness
After Charles passed away, Getsinger oversaw the family business. Getsinger’s brother, Charles, and sister, Anna, also found their way in the world.
As the Wildwoods grew, Getsinger said he supplied a large portion of the building supplies.
“Wildwood has changed,” he said.
From his perspective, the Wildwoods transformed from a year-round community to a summer resort destination.
He said his business is remembered for a large sign emblazoned with the words “Jesus Saves.” The sign received both appreciation and criticism, according to Getsinger. Yet, the sign was a public testimony for Getsinger. Business and faith were not incompatible.
During his working years, Getsinger married, and two daughters joined the family. Today, both daughters work in the medical field.
He also found time to travel, exploring Israel, South America, and various states across the nation.
Expanding Horizons
In Israel, Getsinger described the “profound experience” of seeing the assumed site where Jesus was crucified and a nearby empty tomb.
“I saw Calvary,” Getsinger said.
Inspired by this experience, he created a small Bible museum, in the lumberyard. Various Biblical scenes were available for public viewing, i.e., Daniel in the lion’s den, the Nativity, and the kingdom of heaven, etc.
Retirement for Getsinger is extra time to tell others about Jesus and help them live better. He currently lives in Marina Bay Towers and enjoys spending time with others. His mission is to see the local church grow and have a broader outreach, even as congregants age.
“The church is not a rest home,” Getsinger explained.
“We need to be involved with other people,” he concluded.
As life changes, Getsinger says he will continue moving forward in faith.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.